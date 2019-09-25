Bollywood superstar get death threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a death threat. The actor who is facing a trail in Rajasthan court for black buck poaching case has received death threat over that case. The threat was posted on social media.

The death threat which carried a photo of Salman Khan with a red cross was shared on Facebook by an account named ‘Gary Shooter’. The Rajasthan police has started investigation on the matter. As per the police a gang named ‘007’ is behind the Facebook page. But who is behind the threat is not yet ascertained by the police.

Salman is a accused along with Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari,Sonali Bendra and local Dushyant Singh in black buck poaching case. The actors had killed tow black-bucks in 1998. The Actor will appear before a court in Jodhpur on September 27.