Columnist Tarek Fatah Claims Imran Khan Tried to Cast a Magic Spell on Donald Trump With the Help of Khan’s Wife. Check this Out

Sep 25, 2019, 06:57 am IST
Imran Khan and Donald Trump had together met the media and a number of statements made by each leader have already made the news. But author and columnist Tarek Fatah draws your attention to something completely different. Guess what, he alleges that Imran Khan was using Islamic prayer beads to cast a spell on the American president. He also adds that this is being done with the help of Mr. Khan’s wife who trades in such magic.

Did u notice Pak PM @ImranKhanPTI use Islamic prayer beads to cast a spell on @realDonaldTrump? This is the work of his new niqabi wife who trades in such magic to ward off evil & trigger good luck. She claims to hv a direct link to Prophet who she says ordered her to marry Imran” he wrote on Twitter.

