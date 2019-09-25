DMK Reveals How Much Money the Party Gave to CPI and CPM. You Need to See these Numbers…

The left parties in India, already affected by their shrinking popularity, has been handed yet another embarrassment as DMK has revealed the monetary contribution they have made to CPI and CPM. If DMK’s revelations are credible, it also means the Left had not informed Election commission about the money they received from DMK in the expenditure report to the poll body.

As per the affidavit submitted by DMK, the party had given Rs 10 crores to the CPI(M) and Rs 15 crores to CPI. The money was transferred in three installments on April 5,8 and 9.

But according to the affidavit submitted by CPI(M) on September 13 and July 10, the party claimed that its total expenditure is 72 million. CPI is yet to submit the affidavit.

When asked about DMK’s claim, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member Md Selim said that the state leadership will answer DMK since the alliance with DMK is only at the state level.