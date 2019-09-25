German court rules that boozing is an illness as it disrupts body’s normal condition

A German court this week issued a verdict that could stop over boozers from doing so. The Judges declared boozing symptoms a ‘disruption of the body’s normal condition and it should be accounted for as an illness.

The ruling was on the backdrop of a food supplement claiming that consuming it will ward off Hangover symptoms. The court said on Monday that the firm’s marketing violated a ban on claiming food products could treat or heal illnesses. The verdict was just short of the Oktoberfest Booz parties celebrated in Munich.