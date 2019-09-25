‘He is like an American version Elvis’: US President heaps praise on Prime Minister

US President Donald Trump has been mesmerized after seeing the love and affection that the Indian people bestowed upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ‘Howdy Modi’ event on Sunday. Trump who was present with Prime Minister in the event which was attended by more that 50,000 Indian people in Houston.

Now US president has compared Indian Prime Minister with a legendary American singer Elvis Presely. Trump on Tuesday has said this.

” They loved your Prime Minister and that is a very good thing. They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like and American version of Elvis. It was like Elvis Presely came back”, said US president Trump.

Elvis Presely is iconic US singer and actor. He is called as the ‘King of Rock and Roll’.

” I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting and he brought it all together. Like a father would. May be he is the father of India’, added the Us President.