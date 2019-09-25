Hrithik Roshan reveals he got 30,000 marriage proposals after after the release of his debut film

Hrithik Roshan became a heartthrob with his Bollywood debut, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The actor was much appreciated for the film and earned him a huge female fan following. In a recent interaction with actor-comedian Kapil Sharma on his celebrity talk show The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor sais that post his first film, he received over 30,000 marriage proposals from his fans, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Recently he was also named as the ‘Most Handsome Man in the World’ by a US-based agency. While he was thankful for the title, he did not really consider it as an achievement for him.