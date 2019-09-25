Imran Khan Uses Congress Party’s Quotes to Attack Indian Government on Kashmir Issue

In yet another embarrassment for Congress party, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has again used the party’s quotes on Kashmir to attack Indian government on the issue. Speaking on the sideline of the 74th UN General Assembly Session, Khan told reporters that even Congress party in India has commented that poor people are shut inside for fifty days.

“For a start, they have to lift the curfew, that’s the beginning. Even the Congress party in India has commented that poor people have been shut inside for 50 days. No one knows what’s happening with the political prisoners… (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has boxed himself in a blind alley,” said Imran Khan(as quoted by news agency ANI)

Earlier, Pakistan dossier’s on Jammu and Kashmir was leaked and the opening pages of it contained statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370.