Kids beaten to death for defecating in public,video goes viral

Two children were allegedly beaten to death by some people for defecating in front of a panchayat building in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place in Bhavkedhi village in the morning, Sirsod police station’s inspector R S Dhakad said.

The two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash (10), suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead, he said. Efforts were on to arrest the culprits, he said.

The horrific incident comes two days after person was beaten to death and two others were left injured on Sunday over the suspicion of selling banned meat in Jharkhand. The incident took place in Khunti district, 34 km from capital city Ranchi. So far, five people are arrested in connection to the incident and a team has also been set up to nab other accused in the case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police AV Homkar told media, “At around 10 am, the station in-charge of Karra police station was informed by some villagers that prohibited meat was being sold by some people whom the locals had caught and were thrashing them”. “Five people have been arrested and teams formed to nab other suspects,” Homkar added.