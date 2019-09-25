Know the daily ATM cash withdrawal limit

India’s largest public sector bank State bank of India has certain cash withdrawal limit for its customers. The cash withdrawal limit changes according to the debit card you possess.

Now the SBI customers can withdraw cash from ATM’s for 8-10 times without any charges. But from October 1 the customers must have to pay charges for card less cash withdrawal at ATM’s and transaction decline due to insufficient balance.

Know the cash withdrawal limit for SBI debit cards.

SBI Classic Debit Card: The ATM withdrawal limit for this card is minimum Rs.100 and maximum Rs.20,000.

2. SBI Mastero Debit Card: The ATM withdrawal limit for this card is minimum Rs.100 and maximum Rs.20,000.

3. SBI Global International Debit Card: The ATM withdrawal limit for this card is minimum Rs.100 and maximum Rs.40,000.

4. SBI Gold International Debit Card: The ATM withdrawl limit for this card is minimum Rs.100 and maximum Rs.50,000.

5. SBI Platinum International Debit Card: The ATM withdrawl limit for this card is minimum Rs.100 and maximum Rs.100,000.