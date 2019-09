Ingredients

Green gram dal – 250 g

Powdered Sugar – 250 g

Cashew nuts – 20

Cardamom – 3

Ghee – 250 g

How to Make Dal Laddu

Slightly fry the green gram dal in tava and powder the fried dal.

Mix the powdered dal, powdered sugar and powdered cardamom thoroughly.

For making balls, add 1 tsp of slightly heated ghee and 1 cashew nut to the mixture.

Shape them into laddus and serve.