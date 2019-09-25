Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Dal Makhani

How to Make Dal Makhani( Black Dal)

Mix all the dal and soak over night.

After 8 to 10 hours, boil it with salt.

Take a pan, put a tbsp of ghee. After the ghee become warm, add a tbsp of fresh cream.

Now add 1 tsp of jeera and fry till the jeera turns brown.

Add to it 1 tsp of finely chopped garlic and ginger.

Fry for some time and then add tomato puree,

Fry it properly,

Add dhaniya powder, red chilli powder, haldi powder, kasturi methi. Mix it thoroughly.

Now add 1 tbsp of fresh cream and let it cook for some time.

Add the boiled dal and let it cook for 10 to 15 minutes on a simmer.

Ingredients

200 g – black dal

20 g – Channa dal

20 g – Rajma

3 tbsp – Ghee

2 tbsp – Cream

1 tsp – cumin

1 tsp each – Garlic and ginger, finely chopped

200 g – Tomato puree

1 tsp each – Red Chilli powder, coriander powder, Turmeric powder, kasoori Methi