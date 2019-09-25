No discounts on credit card payments at petrol pumps from next month

The discount that state-owned oil companies had introduced around two years back on credit card payments at petrol pumps will be discontinued starting October 1, news agency PTI reports.

Earlier, credit card users were able to avail a 0.75 percent discount while buying fuel at petrol pumps. This had been introduced by oil companies with the aim of promoting digital payments.

“Dear SBI credit card holder, as advised by public sector oil marketing companies, the 0.75 percent cashback on fuel transactions will be discontinued with effect from October 1, 2019,” the country’s largest bank informed its credit card customers via text message.