Prime Minister Narendra Modi responds to the earthquake in Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the massive earthquake that hit Pakistan. Prime Minister responded to the news of earthquake that shattered Pakistan through his social media handle.

” PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives and damage to property due to an earthquake in parts of India and Pakistan. PM expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured”, the PMO tweeted.

PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives and damage to property due to an earthquake in parts of India and Pakistan. PM expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 24, 2019

A massive earthquake of 5.8 magnitude has hitted several parts of Pakistan especially the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir , Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday. In the earthquake around 26 people has been died and more than 300 people were injured.