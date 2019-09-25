RTA issues Salik warning for drivers

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has issued a warning for all drivers . The authority has warned all drivers that they should not place their Salik tags at inappropriate locations in their vehicles. T

he authority has instructed this as keeping Salik tags inappropriate positions in vehicles could interfere with deduction of tolls and thus leading to violations. The authority has instructed that drivers must must keep the tags on the windshield of the vehicle.

Drivers must purchase a tag for each vehicle they owns. Fines will be issued for any vehicle that passes through Salik gates without a tag.

Salik is the Dubai’s electronic toll collection system. It was launched in 2007.