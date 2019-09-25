‘Starfish-Shaped’ futuristic Airport opened

A ‘Starfish shaped’ futuristic airport was opened today in China by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The airport is located 46 kilometers south of Tienanmen Square. The airport will be operated in full capacity in 2040. The airport is designed to receive 100 million passengers a year and also accommodate 8 runways.

The airport is spread around 700,000 square meter that is equal to the size of 100 football pitches. The airport is designed by Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid. The total coast of the project is 120 billion Yuan ($.17.5 billion).

As per the designers of the airport it will be the world’s largest single terminal in terms of passenger capacity. Atlanta Airport in USA is the world’s busiest airport. It can receive more than 100 million passengers a year. The present airport in Beijing is the second largest airport in the world.