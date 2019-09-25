“This honour is not mine but of the crores of Indians” says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has awarded the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. After receiving the award Prime Minister said that the award and honour belongs to the crores of Indian people who made the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan a success.

” This honour is not mine but of the crores of Indians who not only fulfilled the Swachh Bharat dream but also made it a part of their daily lives” said Prime Minister. ” This is a proof that if the manpower of 130 crore people gets involved in fulfilling any one resolution, then any challenge can be won”, Modi added.

The award was presented at a ceremony at the 74th UN General Assembly Session in New York.