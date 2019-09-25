WhatsApp’s new feature will allow you to share stories to Facebook

The social media handles Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook are under one group. The Social media giant Facebook has purchased the other two handles and now they are under the flagship company Facebook.

The main objective behind the purchase of Instagram and WhatsApp by Facebook was to create a unified interface where users of any of the three social media platforms could simply text the other without having that particular app on their phone. A new update launched by WhatsApp aims at this objective. It is simple.

Open the whatsApp. Swipe over left and go to the Status tab in the app’s interface. Then upload a status and publish it. Once the status is published you will see a new ‘share to Facebook’ prompt on screen. Tap on it. Then you will redirected to Facebook story interface. Then choose your story customization like who gets to see your updates. The status will be get posted in Facebook.