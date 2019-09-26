Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Noodles Rice Chunkies

Ingredients

1 cup – boiled veggies (carrot, peas, french beans, sweet corn)

1 cup – boiled noodles

1/2 cup – boiled Potatoes

1/2 cup – cooked Rice

3 to 4 tbsps – Corn flour

6 – chopped Green chilli

1 tbsp – ginger-garlic paste

1/2 cup – chopped Onions

Bread crumbs (optional)

How to Make Noodles Rice Chunkies

Take all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well.

Mash them to prepare medium-sized balls.

Deep fry them on low heat (baking is also an option).

Sprinkle chat masala with a drop of lemon juice.

Serve hot with schezwan sauce.