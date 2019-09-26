Navratri Special Recipe 2019 : Noodles Rice Chunkies

Ingredients
1 cup – boiled veggies (carrot, peas, french beans, sweet corn)
1 cup – boiled noodles
1/2 cup – boiled Potatoes
1/2 cup – cooked Rice
3 to 4 tbsps – Corn flour
6 – chopped Green chilli
1 tbsp – ginger-garlic paste
1/2 cup – chopped Onions
Bread crumbs (optional)
How to Make Noodles Rice Chunkies
Take all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well.
Mash them to prepare medium-sized balls.
Deep fry them on low heat (baking is also an option).
Sprinkle chat masala with a drop of lemon juice.
Serve hot with schezwan sauce.
