“We Can’t Attack India, That’s Not an Option,” Admits Pak P.M Imran Khan

Very often we see people from Pakistan, speaking about their nuclear strength and how they can attack India reaping success. This happens a lot on social media and even some of the ministers of the country are known for raving about their military strength. Although the world understands India as a superior military power, it is not difficult to convince Pakistani’s that they are the superior. After all, a lot of them believes they won the war against India on all three occasions when the two nations met on the battlefield.

But Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan has now admitted that attacking India is not an option. He added that he is exploring other options.

We can’t attack India, clearly, that’s not an option. Apart from that, we are doing everything possible,” said Mr. Imran Khan while talking to the press.

Mr Khan’s admission might disappoint a lot of Pakistanis who love to believe that they are superior to their neighbours.