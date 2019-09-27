2 pilots killed as Indian Army ‘Cheetah’ chopper crashes

Two pilots one from Indian Army and the other from Royal Bhutan Army killed after an Indian Army ‘Cheetah’ chopper crashed in Bhutan on Friday. The single-engine Cheetah Helicopter of the Indian Army was on duty en-route from Khirmu(Arunanchal) to Yongfulla(Bhutan) on duty where it crashed.

The Bhutanese Army pilot was training with the Indian Army the Indian Army pilot.

The chopper belonged to Indian Army’s 667 Army Aviation Squadron based in Misamari in Assam. The chopper was returning after dropping an Indian Army Major General posted with Indian Army Military Training Team deployed in Bhutan.

The Indian Army is providing training to Bhutanese Army pilots since 2014-15. Cheetahs are 1960 vintage planes which have been in the Indian Army for the last over 40 years.