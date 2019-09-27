Apps that ‘cannot be uninstalled’ were removed by Google

The global search engine giant Google has removed around 29 apps. These apps that cannot be easily uninstalled were removed by Google. These apps were downloaded more 10 million times.

Of the 29 apps, 24 apps belong to a category refereed as ‘HiddAd’. These apps will not show up on the home screen or app drawer. This makes it difficult to uninstall. The other 5 apps belong to Adware category. These apps open up full screen applications on phone that display no option to close or skip them.