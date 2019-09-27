BSF launches operation to disclose cross-border tunnels in Jammu-Kathua sector

A massive operation to disclose cross-border tunnels across the 180 km long international border is launched by Border Security Force. The tunnels could possibly be used by armed terrorists and infiltrators for entering into Jammu and Kashmir.

Armed with modern tools and equipment, BSF personnel began the operation with clearing bushes and digging and tilling the land close to the three-tier border fencing up to the Zero Line with Pakistan.

“The exercise has been launched along the IB in the Jammu frontier area to detect cross-border, underground tunnel,” a senior BSF officer said. The officials said the troops had been asked to dig anti-tunneling trenches of a particular depth along the border fencing in Jammu, Samba and Kathua.