Google celebrates its 21 st birthday with a doodle

Google today celebrated its 21 st birthday with a doodle. Two Stanford University students Larry Page and Sergey Brin developed a search algorithm in 1998 and named it Google because it recalled the word ‘googol’ – a mathematical term meaning ‘10 raised to the power of 100’.Earlier the algorithm had the proposed name ‘backrub’ for two years at the time of its development.

The students only had the intention of organizing the world’s information and making it available easily. Google has its birthday changed over the years from September 7,8 and 26. This year it falls on 27, as one employee hilariously said, “We are not sure when our birthday is.” But that does nothing to glimmer the fact that Gooogle is the world’s most popular website, with more than 63,000 searches made every second.