Indian wrestler Deepak Punia creates history in ‘World Wrestling Rankings’

In wrestling Indian wrestler Deepak Punia has wrote a new history again. Deepak Punia who recently won the silver medal in the Wrestling World Championship has also grabbed the number one position 86 kilo category in world wrestling ranking released by the International Federation of Wrestling.

20-year-old Deepak Punia has 82 points. But another Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has lost his number one position in the 65 kilo category. The 25 year old Bajrang has 63 points.

Indian women wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been placed in number tow position in 53 kilo category.