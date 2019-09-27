Man Kisses Channel Reporter Live on TV. Watch Her Reaction. (Video)

News reporter Sara Rivest had to face an unexpected scenario after she a man pushed himself to the frame of live news, and planted a kiss on her cheek.

Sara did not seem to like the move and she said: “That was not appropriate,”. The Louisville television reporter then laughed uncomfortably.

The camera soon cut to footage from the Kentucky festival which she was covering. Here is a video of the incident.

Hey mister, here’s your 3 seconds of fame. How about you not touch me? Thanks!! pic.twitter.com/5O44fu4i7y — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) September 20, 2019

But Sara was not to let that go, like many of the other journalists who faced the same plight has done before. She filed a police report and on Wednesday, a 42-year-old named Eric Goodman was charged with harassment involving physical contact.

When she checked out the clip from WAVE 3 News, Rivest also saw the man pretend to spank her in the background, grinning widely beneath his sunglasses.