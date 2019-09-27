Mani C Kappan wins in Pala constituency

Mani C Kappan has won the Pala constituency by-polls minutes before. He won 2943 vote more against his nearest contender UDF’s Tom Jose in the byelection. Voting trends on Friday showed that in the Pala by-polls, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Mani C Kappen, backed by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), was maintaining a consistent lead over United Democratic Front’s (UDF) Jose Tom Pullikunnel.

Speaking to reporters Mani C Kappan said it is the disgust of the people in Pala towards Jose K Mani which is being displayed in the current polls.

By-election was declared in Pala assembly constituency after the passing away of veteran Kerala Congress leader K.M.Mani this year. Former state minister K.M.Mani has represented the Pala assembly constituency for long 54 years.