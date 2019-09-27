Maradu Flat Case : SC Orders Kerala Govt to pay interim compensation to each owner

In a significant development in the Maradu flats demolition case, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Kerala Government to pay interim compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each apartment owner. The amount will be recoverable from the builders who erected the illegal structures flouting the Coastal Zone Regulations, added the Court.

The Court said that it will appoint a three member committee to assess the balance compensation payable to the residents by the builders. The Court has restrained the builder-companies and its directors from alienating their properties.