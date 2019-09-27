OnePlus 7T launched in India: Price and Features

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus TV. This is the first time the company launched a product in India before any other of the global markets.

Successor to the OnePlus 7, launched earlier this year, the OnePlus 7T features a new frost mist matte glass build, a triple-camera set-up on the back, AMOLED screen of a higher 90Hz refresh rate, and a capacity battery with 30W fast-charge (Warp charger) support.Phone features HDR10+ for Netflix, there’s also HDR support for YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch FullHD AMOLED screen with 1080 x 2400 resolution. As for hardware upgrades, the OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm’s recently-launched flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus system-on-chip (SoC) and Google’s Android 10 operating system.

The phone’s triple-camera set-up on the back features a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12MP telephoto lens for a 2x optical zoom capability, and a 16MP 117-degree ultra-wide sensor. The phone has a waterdrop notch on the front accommodating the phone’s 16MP selfie camera – similar to the OnePlus 7. Powering the phone would be a 3,800 mAh battery with support for fast charging through the supplied 30W Warp charger.