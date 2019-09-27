Pala by-election Result: Mani C Kappan leads

The LDF candidate Mani C Kappan of Nationalist Congress Party is leading in the Pala by-election. In the politically important by-election he is leading with 3724 votes. From the beginning of the counting Kappan has continued his lead and his lead has increasing gradually as counting of votes is progressing.

Mani C Kappan of the ruling Left Democratic Front has till not got 31077. While Jose Tom of Kerala Congress (M) has got 30879. N. Hari of NDA has got 11010 votes.

By election was declared in Pala assembly constituency after the passing away of veteran Kerala Congress leader K.M.Mani this year.Former state minister K.M.Mani has represented the Pala assembly constituency for long 54 years.