Petrol price crosses Rs 80per litre : Check today’s rates

Petrol and diesel price continued to rise across India on Friday (September 27) as state-run oil marketing companies again increased rates. While petrol rate rose by 15 paise in Delhi, diesel rate increased by 10 paise today.

The rate of petrol and diesel have increased heavily since September 17 following attacks on Saudi Arabian crude oil facilities. Since the attack less than two weeks that resulted in the biggest supply disruption in the history of the oil trade, global benchmark prices have gently settled back to where they were before the drone attacks on Saudi facilities. But commuters and motorists in India seemed to have no respite. In Delhi, Petrol prices have soared by Rs 2.31 a litre and diesel by Rs 1.81 in the last nine days — the most since daily price revision was introduced in 2017.