Sourav Ganguly will take over as the ‘Dada’ of Bengal cricket this Saturday

Veteran Saurav Ganguly referred affectionately as ‘Dada’ of Indian cricket will take over as the President of Bengal cricket association on September 28, Saturday. He was elected unanimously by a five-member panel as he was the sole contender for the post.

This will be Ganguly’s second term in office after he became president in 2015, following the death of Dalmiya. The newly appointed panel comprises of Ganguly(President), Naresh Ojha(Vice-President), Avishek Dalmiya(Secretary), Debabhrata Das(Joint Secretary) and Debashish Ganguly as treasurer.

Ganguly assuming the President post of Bengal cricket association would have to resign as the chief advisor for the IPL team Delhi captains.