Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in red

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty has ended in red. As per the market experts, the domestic benchmark indices in the equity market settled trading in red as the investors were waiting for further stimulus action from union government to revive the economy.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 38,822.57 losing 167 points.The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,51.40 lowering by 0.51%.

The top gainers in the market were Bharati Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Cipla, Bajaj Finserve and Reliance Industries.

The Top losers in the market were Vedanta, ONGC, Zee Entertainment, Tata motors, Tatya Steel, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank .