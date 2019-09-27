This gulf country to give citizenship to expats living in the country : Details inside

Oman government has decide to provide citizenship to expats living in the country for more than 20 years. The expats will be given citizenship if they fulfill certain criteria.

Any single foreigner who has been living in Oman for a period of 20 consecutive years, or for 15 years if married to an Omani citizen, is eligible to apply for Omani citizenship.

Applications should be made using the forms which can be obtained from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and submitted with the other documents required — a copy of the passport including a valid residence visa and details of the first entry to Oman if any; a copy of the ID card or the like; a copy of a valid resident card; a copy of the marriage contract if applicable and copies of the passports of the spouse and children along with their birth certificate as appropriate.

The application fee for single expats who have been living for 20 years and more is OMR 600, whereas the spouses or previous spouses of Omani citizens will need to pay OMR 300.