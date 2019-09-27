‘UPA ally NCP has won Pala’: Congress MLA responds to Pala by-election results

United Democratic Front (UDF) lead by Congress has received a major setback in the Pala by-election. The stronghold of UDF which was represented by veteran leader K.M.Mani for last 54 years was lost by the UDF as Mani C Kappan of ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has secured a glorious victory.

Congress MLA V.T.Balram has shared a post on Facebook which is a self-troll. In the post he says that ‘an ally of UPA, NCP has won the election. Congratulation for the newly elected MLA.

See his Facebook Post: