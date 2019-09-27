Video showing Rahul Gandhi helping Manmohan Singh to cut his birthday cake goes viral; Here’s the truth: Watch Video

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh who recently turned 87, is one of the most highly educated politicians in India. Today, not many people know that Singh used to work up to 18 hours a day, and he never took a day’s leave during his 10-year tenure except when he underwent bypass surgery in 2009.

On September 26, which is his birthday, a video of Rahul Gandhi cutting a cake with Manmohan Singh went viral on social media with the claim that Gandhi did not let the former PM cut his own birthday cake. Among those who shared the video was Rishi Bagree who wrote, “#ManmohanSingh is not even free to cut his own cake.” The video has been viewed over one lakh times and has nearly 7,000 likes.

Shefali Vaidya also tweeted the video saying, “MMS doesn’t even have the authority to cut his own birthday cake before @RahulGandhi leads his hand! Imagine how he ‘ran’ the govt for 10 years!!“

FACT CHECK:

This video was uploaded by the official page of Congress on December 27, 2018, on the occasion of the party’s foundation day.