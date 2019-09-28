Airstrike : 17 ISIS militants killed

At least 17 ISIS militants were killed after the US carried out an airstrike in southwestern Libya, in coordination with the UN-backed government, according to the United States, Africa Commands on Friday.

“In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord, US Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in southwest Libya on Sept. 26, 2019,” AFRICOM said in a statement.

The statement assessed that 17 terrorists were killed in the airstrike, causing no civilians casualties.