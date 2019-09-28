ICC Trolls Pakistan After ODI Match is Rescheduled Due to Rain. Check this Out

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka first ODI on Friday was washed out without a ball being bowled at the National Stadium in Karachi, as a heavy downpour took control of the stadium and not the players. This was slated to be the first international ODI match in Karachi in decades and it saw a disappointing end.

Late on Friday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that the rain not only affected the match on Friday but also the second ODI that was scheduled to be held at the same venue on Sunday. ICC, took a dig at Pakistan while announcing this. The cricket body asked

The second ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at Karachi has been rescheduled from Sunday 29 September to Monday 30 September due to the rain which washed out the first ODI. Have you ever heard of rain so heavy it washes out a game two days away?” reads the tweet of ICC.