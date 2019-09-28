Imran Khan’s Speech at UNGA: Here is How Dr. Subramanian Swamy Responded

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s first speech to the UN General Assembly went on for almost 50 minutes, well going past the normal 15-20-minute time limit that leaders are expected to keep. Imran’s speech was dominated by issues of Kashmir which was a complete contrast to Narendra Modi’s matured approach, focusing on India’s development agenda and programs intended at improving the lives of the people and serving as an example to the world.

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy took a dig at Mr. Khan for his lengthy speech and compared it to a roadside speech.

“He(Imran Khan) was speaking like he was addressing some people on the road. It was a very bad speech and only people sitting in the visitor’s gallery were clapping. In the United Nations, you cannot comment on domestic politics (of another country) but should speak on international issues,” ANI quoted Swamy as saying.

Swamy said that the speech might have made some uneducated people in Pakistan happy and also said that he might have felt pressurized by the army to give a speech like that as the army had once called him Napunsak.