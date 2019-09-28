“Its High Time this Channel be Shut Down” Find Out About Which News Channel SNDP leader Vellapaly Natesan Was Talking about. Watch video

The by-poll results of the Pala constituency in Kerala gave some reasons for the left to cheer. Mani C Kappan secured a stunning victory, much to the delight of Left sympathizers. Popular news channel Asianet News had made an exit poll prediction on the constituency, but they had predicted that UDF candidate Tom Jose will win.

Now that they have got their prediction wrong, SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan was seen trolling the channel. In a video that is widely shared on the Internet, he was seen telling an Asianet reporter that it is high time that the channel is shut down. Check out the video here. (shared by BJP leader T.G Mohandas on Twitter)

Exit polls need not be hundred percent accurate always. There is a scientific method to which these surveys are taken but it can go wrong at times.