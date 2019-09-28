Narendra Modi meets Bhutan PM, discuss “Strong, Growing” relationship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering during which the two expressed satisfaction over the progress made in different sectors, including hydropower, on the sidelines of the UNGA.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this was the fourth meeting between the two Prime Ministers in the last one year, which is reflective of the close and special relations between India and Bhutan.

Modi welcomed Bhutan into the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as a founding member. The coalition was announced by the Prime Minister in the course of the Climate Action Summit held on September 23 in New York.

The two leaders reviewed the bilateral relationship following the successful visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bhutan in August and expressed satisfaction over the progress made in diverse sectors, including development partnership, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people ties and the recent initiatives taken in the newer areas of space, digital connectivity, financial sector and tertiary education, the statement said.

“A relationship which is uniquely strong and growing! PM @narendramodi had a warm meeting with @PMBhutan on the margins of #UNGA. Reviewed the ongoing bilateral efforts to give greater strength to India-Bhutan ties,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.