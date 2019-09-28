Prime Minister to share his thoughts on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people in the country in his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on the programme on 11.AM. This is the 57th episode of the programme.

Mann Ki Baat will be broadcasted on the entire network of All India Radio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News Website (www.newsonair.nic.in) and on newsonair mobile app. It will be also streamed live on YouTube channels of the PMO, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, All India Radio and DD News.

The programme will be also broadcasted on regional languages after the Hindi broadcast. It will be repeated on 8 PM.