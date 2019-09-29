Beant Singh assassin’s death sentence reduced to life long imprisonment

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has commuted the death sentence of Babbar Khalsa terrorist Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was sentenced to death for his role in assassinating Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh on August 31, 1995.

The move is widely seen to make a positive spin for BJP’s image among the Sikh community. Rajoana who earlier served in Punjab police will now undergo life imprisonment. The MHA commuted the sentence just days after the BJP did not enter into an alliance with the Akali Dal, its long-standing political ally, for the forthcoming elections in Haryana.

The death sentence of another convict in the Beant Singh assassination—Jagtar Singh Hawara was already commuted to life imprisonment by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on October 2010.