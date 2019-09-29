Case filed against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

A case has been filed against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The case has been registered in a court in Bihar in India. A case for raising unobjectionable statements has been lodged in the court in Muzaffarpur district.

An advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha has lodged case against Imran Khan in the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Muzaffarpur.

Ojah has accused that Imran Khan has made objectionable statements including a threat of nuclear war against India. He requested the court to direct the police to register a FIR against the Pakistan Prime Minister.

Imran Khan has warned the world of a possible nuclear war in his address at the United Nations General Assembly on last week.