Former Indian foreign affairs secretary KPS Menon Jr 90, died at around 12 midnight yesterday at his home in Kawdiar-Thiruvananthapuram.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offering condolence message remembered that KPS Menon junior was a very efficient diplomat who with his efforts made the prestige of the nation soar even higher at international venues.”He strived to make the Indian foreign policy to be accepted widely and made it popular” CM said.