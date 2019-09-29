Fuel prices for October announced

The fuel prices for the month of October were announced in UAE. The fuel prices were announced on Sunday.

Super 98 petrol is priced Dh.2.24 per liter. The price was slipped down by Dh.0.04 from the price in September. In September the price of Super 98 petrol was Dh.2.28.

The Super 95 is priced Dh.2.12. It was priced Dh.2.16 in September. A decline of Dh.0.04 is announced.

Diesel will charged Dh.2.41 per liter. The disel was priced Dh.2.38 a liter in September. The price of diesel was increased by Dh.0.03.