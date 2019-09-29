Funeral rites of first Sikh US deputy police officer in US on October 2

The last rites of the first Sikh US deputy police officer Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, shot dead yesterday will be on October 2. People of Houston were shocked and they lined up to pay their respects and show their support for the Houston County Sheriff Office Deputy.

Dhaliwal will be remembered for he was the first Sikh in US police force and was granted permission to grow a beard and wear a turban as per Sikh tradition and customs. He was a trendsetter for many Sikhs entering US police force. A law-enforcement ceremony and a Sikh religious ceremony have been scheduled for the 42-year-old Dhaliwal on Wednesday.