Journalist Rana Ayyub Says Kashmiri School Children Tortured, This Kashmiri Youngster Gives her a Fitting Reply

Journalist and writer Rana Ayyub tried to tarnish Central government by making bold claims about the situation in Kashmir. In a tweet, she alleged that the Kashmiri school children are being tortured and that there are 13000 teenagers arrested. One cannot understand from where she managed to pull these statistics.

Young boys tortured in Kashmir clampdown as new figures show 13,000 teenagers arrested”

Day 53

Young boys tortured in Kashmir clampdown as new figures show 13,000 teenagers arrestedhttps://t.co/BeGnyVkZvm — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) September 26, 2019

But a Kashmiri youth Aquib Mir gave a fitting reply to her claims. Mir introduced himself as Kashmiri youth who lives there, said that everything is running fine in Kashmir. He asked why Rana Ayyub is spreading fake news about Kashmir.