MS Dhoni meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rajbhawan

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is keeping himself busy with off-field activities these days after extending his break from international cricket.After being spotted playing billiards at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium on earlier this week, Dhoni went over to the Rajbhawan in Ranchi to meet India President Ram Nath Kovind for dinner on Sunday.

President Kovind is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand and is residing at the Rajbhawan where he was visited by the former India captain.

President Kovind’s visit to Gumla district earlier in the day got cancelled owing to heavy rain across the region and it gave Dhoni a chance to meet up with him.