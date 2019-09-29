Nepal cricket captain breaks Virat Kohli ‘s T20 record

Nepal cricket skipper, Paras Khadka, is perhaps the best player that the country has ever yielded. He has attained every batting records in Nepal. But this time around, he broke a world record.

Paras Khadka scored Nepal’s first hundred in T20Is and bacame the first captain in history to smash a hundred while chasing in T20, beating legends like Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Chris Gayle in the process.

He achieved this milestone against Singapore. Khadka knocked his hundred in just 49 deliveries, which also made him fourth fastest T20I centurion by an Asian skipper. Nepal had to chase down 152 runs target. Khadka’s 106 off just 52 not-out led Nepal to attain the target with four overs remaining and nine wickets to spare.

The previous best by a skipper while chasing the target was by Pieter Seelaar of Netherland, who knocked unbeaten 96 against Scotland.