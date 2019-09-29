Sabarimala issue will reflect in Konni by-election claims Shashikuamra Varma

Pandalam royal family member and the Pandalam Kottaram Trust President Shashikumara Varma claimed that the Sabairmal issue will certainly reflect in the upcoming Konni by-election.

Shahsikumara Varma who vehemently opposes the women entry in the hill shrine has also said that will again approach the union government if a positive verdict did not come in the review petition that is pending before the Supreme Court. He also said that the LDF government has not changed its stand on women entry.

Shahsikumara Varma has earlier also come criticizing the state government on its stand on Sabarimala. The supreme Court verdict which allowed women of all age to enter Sabarimala temple has aged one year on September 28.

The review petitions submitted before the Supreme Court is still pending. Around 65 petitions are before the Constitution Bench of the a[apex court. It is supposed that the final verdict will be come before November 17 as the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is retiring on November 17.